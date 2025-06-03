Glenn Maxwell announces his retirement from ODI cricket; fans say ‘end of an era’ as his ‘fiery knocks will be missed'

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, 36, announced his retirement from ODI cricket after an illustrious career of 149 matches over more than ten years. Known as one of the format’s most thrilling players, he had the ability to dramatically change the course of a game with every powerful stroke. Fans say this marks “end of an era” as his “fiery knocks will be missed”.

Netizens react One of the users said, “#GlennMaxwell retired because he wants to give someone in his position a fair chance for the 2027 odi cricket worldcup... This is why they win so many tournaments. Team over an individual always... Champion thinking.” Another remarked, “Happy retirement glen maxwell. We can't forget your 201* innings agents afganistan in odi world cup 2023.”

“It's sad to see another legend of our generation step away from the game today. Glen Maxwell's retirement marks the end of an era, and his fearless style and dynamic presence on the field will always be remembered. Thank you for the memories, Maxi!”, “Wish you could’ve given us an innings to remember as your last hurrah. Nvm. Thank you for the ‘Mad Max’ moments, Maxi! Your fiery knocks will be missed" were some other comments made.

While his tally of 3,990 runs in 149 matches and 136 innings at an average of 33.81, along with four centuries, 23 fifties, and 77 wickets, may seem modest to some, there are hidden metrics and records that highlight his true impact. Within these numbers lies a genuine match-winner in Glenn Maxwell.

According to Wisden, Glenn Maxwell has scored the fifth-most runs for Australia while batting at positions five or lower, and he boasts the best strike rate in that group, an explosive 123.36. Impressively, all four of his ODI centuries came from those middle and lower-order positions: one at No. 5, two at No. 6 (including that unforgettable double century), and one at No. 7. Only the legendary Andrew Symonds (six centuries) has more tons in that role for Australia.

Maxwell's power-hitting has been one of the most extraordinary aspects of his game. Among players with at least 1,000 ODI runs, he holds the highest strike rate ever recorded for Australia at 126.70. Only West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell (130.22) ranks higher globally, though he played significantly fewer matches, just 56 ODIs and 47 innings.

When it comes to six-hitting, Maxwell stands in rarefied air. Among the select group of players with at least 150 ODI sixes, only 17 across the history of the format, his sixes-per-innings ratio of 1.13 is second only to Indian opener Rohit Sharma (1.29).

Maxwell in World Cup 2015, 2023 When Maxwell first wore the World Cup winner’s medal in 2015 on home soil, he had every reason to be proud, scoring 324 runs in just six innings at an astounding average of 64.80 and a strike rate of 182.02. Even prolific teammates like David Warner and Steve Smith couldn’t quite match that rare blend of consistency and chaos.

Fast forward to the 2023 World Cup in India, and it’s impossible not to highlight his iconic unbeaten 201 off 128 balls against a fired-up Afghanistan side. With Australia reeling at 91/7, Maxwell’s heroic knock turned the game on its head, guiding his team to a miraculous win. Battling through crippling cramps, back spasms, and oppressive heat, his resilience in the face of physical and mental agony was so inspiring that even fans rooting for the fairytale rise of Afghanistan found themselves switching allegiances, just to see Maxwell’s near-meditative masterclass get the ending it deserved.

