Global Soccer Is Now Openly at War With Itself

The controversial plan to privatize and sell off parts of the World Cup was swept off the table over a week ago. Gianni Infantino, the embattled president of soccer’s world governing body, even apologized for proposing it in the first place.
But in the corridors of power that run the game in Europe and North America, one goal still remains. Officials who saw Infantino’s plan as merely the latest in a series of misguided, unilateral decisions now believe that the only solution is to remove Infantino from office.