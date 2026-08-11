Global Soccer Is Now Openly at War With Itself

The question now is whether Infantino’s opponents are even prepared to wait for the uncertainty of an election. If all three confederations who signed the letter voted as blocs, they would certainly have enough votes to oust him, controlling more than two-thirds of the FIFA membership. Only the exercise of corralling voters at FIFA makes herding cats look easy. The organization’s 211 members come with 211 highly specific sets of concerns. The only thing they have in common is that each of their votes counts the same. Germany, which has won the World Cup four times, has an identical say as Guam, whose men’s national team has never been ranked higher than No. 146 in the world.