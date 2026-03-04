Global sports in turmoil: List of athletes affected and sporting events impacted due to tensions in middle east

The intensifying conflict in the Middle East, involving Iran, the US, and Israel, has triggered widespread airspace closures, mass flight cancellations, and security alerts. This has stranded athletes, forced event postponements, and raised doubts over major tournaments, including the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Paralympic arrivals disrupted ahead of Milano Cortina 2026 The Winter Paralympic Games in Milano Cortina kick off soon, but travel chaos has hit delegations hard. The International Paralympic Committee is scrambling to help affected parties.

"The closure of airspace in the Middle East is impacting the arrival of some stakeholders... We are working diligently with Milano Cortina 2026 to find solutions for those affected," the IPC said on Tuesday.

Notable cases include families of athletes like Australian para-skier Michael Milton, whose relatives were stranded in Doha after a flight turnaround. Iran's sole qualifier, para-cross-country skier Abolfazl Khatibi, and Israel's Sheina Vaspi in para-Alpine skiing face added uncertainty amid the breach of the Olympic truce.

Soccer leagues suspended, high-profile friendlies in jeopardy Iran has cancelled all domestic sports indefinitely, halting the Persian Gulf Pro League. Qatar's Football Association postponed every match, clouding the Spain vs Argentina friendly set for Doha on March 27. Bahrain followed suit with domestic halts.

The Asian Football Confederation delayed Round of 16 ties in the Asian Champions League Elite for Middle Eastern clubs, plus quarter-finals in related tournaments. Broader concerns loom over Iran's potential participation in the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the US, with FIFA weighing contingencies amid the US-Iran hostilities.

Tennis and badminton stars stranded in Dubai Russian duo Daniil Medvedev (recent Dubai champion) and Andrey Rublev remain stuck after the Dubai Tennis Championships, complicating their paths to the Indian Wells Open. The ATP is assisting affected players, including others like doubles specialists Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten.

In badminton, India's PV Sindhu endured days stranded at Dubai airport en route to the All England Open, forcing her withdrawal.

"Back home in Bangalore and safe. The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I'm truly grateful to be back to my house," Sindhu wrote on X.

Motorsport and endurance racing postponed The World Endurance Championship shifted its Qatar 1812km season opener from March 28 at Lusail to later in the year.

"A new date for the Qatar 1812km during the second half of the campaign will be finalised and communicated in due course," the WEC stated.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem stressed safety for upcoming F1 races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

"Safety and well-being will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula One world championship," he said on Monday.

The disruptions extend to cricket, basketball, and beyond, with ripple effects threatening schedules for stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Sports organizations prioritize safety while adapting to this volatile situation.

