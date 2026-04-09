Global womens sports revenue to top $3 billion in 2026, according to new report

Global women's sports revenues are projected to exceed $3 billion in 2026, a significant increase over the $2.4 billion in revenues generated in 2025, according to a report released Wednesday.

The report produced by accounting firm Deloitte said women's sports revenues internationally have increased 340% over the last four years. That has spurred investment in the women's sports ecosystem, which in turn drives further growth but also raises the expectations of fans, athletes, investors and business partners.

“Women’s sports are entering a new phase — one defined by scale, structure, and sustained investment," Alicia Hatch, Deloitte's U.S. Sports chief commercial officer and women's sports leader, said in a statement. “Rising valuations and expanding revenue streams are consistent with a maturing market where leagues, sponsors, and media partners are building for long-term success.”

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The report, " Game Changers: Unlocking the Potential of Women’s Sports,” looks at three main types of revenue: commercial, broadcast and matchday. Commercial revenue makes up the greatest share at 45%.

Soccer and basketball are expected to be the the top revenue-generating women's sports, with each accounting for 35% of overall revenues. New competitions, like Unrivaled Basketball, and new leagues, including the Canadian Northern Super League in soccer, are driving growth.

Most of the revenue globally in 2025 was generated by North America (53%), followed by Europe (16%) and that trend was expected to continue this year.

But Deloitte also cited the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup, which drew a record 82,000 fans to the final in London, as well as last year's Women's Cricket World Cup. In North America, eight new women's leagues have been launched since 2020.

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“Women’s sports are thriving and defined by real, transformative growth and a rapidly expanding global fan base,” said Lara Abrash, chair of Deloitte US. “With global revenue on track to top $3 billion this year, the conversation has moved beyond proving value to intentionally building a lasting, world-class foundation for the future.”