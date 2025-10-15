Gold Glove Award 2025 finalists revealed; all you need to know

The 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced on Wednesday (October 15), sparking excitement among baseball fans as the MLB award season kicks into high gear. The winners will be revealed on Sunday, (November 2). With three finalists named for each position in both the American League (AL) and National League (NL), including the utility spot introduced in 2022, the competition is fierce.

The Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays dominate nominations The Chicago Cubs led all MLB teams with an impressive six players named as finalists, showcasing their defensive prowess. The Toronto Blue Jays also stood out, securing six nominations across five players, with Ernie Clement earning nods at both third base and utility in the AL. The Boston Red Sox also made their mark, with Carlos Narváez, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu representing at catcher, center field, and right field, respectively. Abreu, who won his first Gold Glove in 2024, aims to repeat.

How Gold Glove winners are selected The selection process for the nine standard positions involves votes from all 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches per team, who choose from players in their respective leagues, excluding their own team’s players. These votes account for 75% of the total, with the remaining 25% determined by the SABR Defensive Index, a statistical measure of defensive performance. For the utility position, Rawlings and SABR use a specialized defensive formula, setting it apart from the traditional process.

Here are the 2025 Gold Glove Award finalists

American League Pitcher Jacob deGrom, Rangers

Max Fried, Yankees

Luis Severino, A's

Catcher Dillon Dingler, Tigers

Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays

Carlos Narváez, Red Sox

First base Ty France, Twins/Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Carlos Santana, Guardians

Second base Andrés Giménez, Blue Jays

Luis Rengifo, Angels

Marcus Semien, Rangers

Third base Ernie Clement, Blue Jays

Maikel Garcia, Royals

José Ramírez, Guardians

Shortstop Corey Seager, Rangers

Taylor Walls, Rays

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

Left field Steven Kwan, Guardians

Wyatt Langford, Rangers

Tyler Soderstrom, A's

Center field Kyle Isbel, Royals

Ceddanne Rafaela, Red Sox

Julio Rodríguez, Mariners

Right field Wilyer Abreu, Red Sox

Adolis García, Rangers

Cam Smith, Astros

Utility Ernie Clement, Blue Jays

Mauricio Dubón, Astros

Daniel Schneemann, Guardians

National League Pitcher Matthew Boyd, Cubs

David Peterson, Mets

Logan Webb, Giants

Catcher Patrick Bailey, Giants

Carson Kelly, Cubs

Luis Torrens, Mets

First base Bryce Harper, Phillies

Matt Olson, Braves

Spencer Steer, Reds

Second base Xavier Edwards, Marlins

Nico Hoerner, Cubs

Brice Turang, Brewers

Third base Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates/Reds

Ryan McMahon, Rockies/Yankees

Matt Shaw, Cubs

Shortstop Nick Allen, Braves

Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Masyn Winn, Cardinals

Left field Ian Happ, Cubs

Tommy Pham, Pirates

Kyle Stowers, Marlins

Center field Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs

Victor Scott II, Cardinals

Jacob Young, Nationals

Right field Corbin Carroll, D-backs

Sal Frelick, Brewers

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

Utility Miguel Rojas, Dodgers

Javier Sanoja, Marlins