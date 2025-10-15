Gold Glove Award 2025 finalists revealed; all you need to know

The 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced on Wednesday (October 15), sparking excitement among baseball fans as the MLB award season kicks into high gear. The winners will be revealed on Sunday, (November 2). With three finalists named for each position in both the American League (AL) and National League (NL), including the utility spot introduced in 2022, the competition is fierce.
The Chicago Cubs led all MLB teams with an impressive six players named as finalists, showcasing their defensive prowess. The Toronto Blue Jays also stood out, securing six nominations across five players, with Ernie Clement earning nods at both third base and utility in the AL. The Boston Red Sox also made their mark, with Carlos Narváez, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu representing at catcher, center field, and right field, respectively. Abreu, who won his first Gold Glove in 2024, aims to repeat.
The selection process for the nine standard positions involves votes from all 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches per team, who choose from players in their respective leagues, excluding their own team’s players. These votes account for 75% of the total, with the remaining 25% determined by the SABR Defensive Index, a statistical measure of defensive performance. For the utility position, Rawlings and SABR use a specialized defensive formula, setting it apart from the traditional process.
Jacob deGrom, Rangers
Max Fried, Yankees
Luis Severino, A's
Dillon Dingler, Tigers
Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays
Carlos Narváez, Red Sox
Ty France, Twins/Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
Carlos Santana, Guardians
Andrés Giménez, Blue Jays
Luis Rengifo, Angels
Marcus Semien, Rangers
Ernie Clement, Blue Jays
Maikel Garcia, Royals
José Ramírez, Guardians
Corey Seager, Rangers
Taylor Walls, Rays
Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
Steven Kwan, Guardians
Wyatt Langford, Rangers
Tyler Soderstrom, A's
Kyle Isbel, Royals
Ceddanne Rafaela, Red Sox
Julio Rodríguez, Mariners
Wilyer Abreu, Red Sox
Adolis García, Rangers
Cam Smith, Astros
Ernie Clement, Blue Jays
Mauricio Dubón, Astros
Daniel Schneemann, Guardians
Matthew Boyd, Cubs
David Peterson, Mets
Logan Webb, Giants
Patrick Bailey, Giants
Carson Kelly, Cubs
Luis Torrens, Mets
Bryce Harper, Phillies
Matt Olson, Braves
Spencer Steer, Reds
Xavier Edwards, Marlins
Nico Hoerner, Cubs
Brice Turang, Brewers
Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates/Reds
Ryan McMahon, Rockies/Yankees
Matt Shaw, Cubs
Nick Allen, Braves
Mookie Betts, Dodgers
Masyn Winn, Cardinals
Ian Happ, Cubs
Tommy Pham, Pirates
Kyle Stowers, Marlins
Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs
Victor Scott II, Cardinals
Jacob Young, Nationals
Corbin Carroll, D-backs
Sal Frelick, Brewers
Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
Miguel Rojas, Dodgers
Javier Sanoja, Marlins
Jared Triolo Pirates