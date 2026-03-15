Golden State Warriors sign Omer Yurtseven to 10-day contract amid devastating injury crisis

The Golden State Warriors have added some immediate help to their struggling center rotation, signing 6-foot-11 Turkish big man Omer Yurtseven to a 10-day contract. The move comes as the team grapples with multiple injuries in the frontcourt.

Omer Yurtseven's form Omer Yurtseven, a former Miami Heat and Utah Jazz player, brings NBA experience to a Warriors squad desperately needing rim protection and rebounding. The 27-year-old spent the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons with the Heat before joining the Jazz for 2023-24. Across his three NBA campaigns, he averaged 5.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game while shooting an efficient 53.5% from the field.

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Before this signing, Yurtseven played in the EuroLeague and recently joined the G League, positioning him for a quick return to the league. His size and interior scoring make him a practical short-term addition for the Golden State Warriors.

Injury woes force quick move for Golden State Warriors The Warriors' decision stems directly from mounting injuries at the center spot. Veteran big man Al Horford exited Friday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves after just five minutes with a right calf strain. Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed the injury, saying, "With a calf, we're not going to rush him back," signaling Horford could miss multiple games, including Sunday's matchup against the New York Knicks.

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Additionally, Kristaps Porzingis is sidelined and will miss the Knicks game. With other frontcourt players like Quinten Post dealing with an ankle sprain from the same Timberwolves contest, the Warriors' depth has been stretched thin. The team has lost several key contributors recently, contributing to a slide in the Western Conference standings.

Omer Yurtseven's arrival provides a low-risk option to stabilize the rotation temporarily. His career numbers show reliability as a rebounder and efficient finisher around the rim, qualities the Warriors need while navigating this rough patch.

What Omer Yurtseven brings to the Golden State Warriors Omer Yurtseven's journey has taken him from college at Georgetown to the NBA, overseas stints, and now back to the league via the G League. His time with Miami included solid contributions off the bench, and he showed flashes of productivity in limited minutes with Utah.

For Golden State, this 10-day deal offers flexibility. It allows evaluation without long-term commitment, especially useful during an injury crisis. If Yurtseven performs well, the team could extend his stay or convert it.