Golden State Warriors sign Omer Yurtseven to 10-day contract amid devastating injury crisis

The Golden State Warriors have added some immediate help to their struggling center rotation, signing 6-foot-11 Turkish big man Omer Yurtseven to a 10-day contract. The move comes as the team grapples with multiple injuries in the frontcourt.

Omer Yurtseven's form Omer Yurtseven, a former Miami Heat and Utah Jazz player, brings NBA experience to a Warriors squad desperately needing rim protection and rebounding. The 27-year-old spent the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons with the Heat before joining the Jazz for 2023-24. Across his three NBA campaigns, he averaged 5.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game while shooting an efficient 53.5% from the field.

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Before this signing, Yurtseven played in the EuroLeague and recently joined the G League, positioning him for a quick return to the league. His size and interior scoring make him a practical short-term addition for the Golden State Warriors.

Injury woes force quick move for Golden State Warriors The Warriors' decision stems directly from mounting injuries at the center spot. Veteran big man Al Horford exited Friday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves after just five minutes with a right calf strain. Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed the injury, saying, "With a calf, we're not going to rush him back," signaling Horford could miss multiple games, including Sunday's matchup against the New York Knicks.

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Additionally, Kristaps Porzingis is sidelined and will miss the Knicks game. With other frontcourt players like Quinten Post dealing with an ankle sprain from the same Timberwolves contest, the Warriors' depth has been stretched thin. The team has lost several key contributors recently, contributing to a slide in the Western Conference standings.

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Omer Yurtseven's arrival provides a low-risk option to stabilize the rotation temporarily. His career numbers show reliability as a rebounder and efficient finisher around the rim, qualities the Warriors need while navigating this rough patch.

What Omer Yurtseven brings to the Golden State Warriors Omer Yurtseven's journey has taken him from college at Georgetown to the NBA, overseas stints, and now back to the league via the G League. His time with Miami included solid contributions off the bench, and he showed flashes of productivity in limited minutes with Utah.

For Golden State, this 10-day deal offers flexibility. It allows evaluation without long-term commitment, especially useful during an injury crisis. If Yurtseven performs well, the team could extend his stay or convert it.

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As the Warriors push to stabilize their season, additions like Yurtseven highlight their strategy of staying agile amid adversity. Fans will watch closely to see how the Turkish center fits into the rotation and helps ease the pressure on the remaining bigs.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.