Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra has won GOLD in men's javelin throw at Olympic Games. With this, he has become the first Indian athlete to win gold ever. He had entered the finals with a stunning throw of 86.65m in his opening attempt that put him on top of the qualification round on Wednesday. In the finals, he covered his highest throw of 87.58m (in the second of six attempts).

HISTORY. MADE.



Neeraj Chopra of #IND takes #gold in the #Athletics men’s javelin final on his Olympic debut!



He is the first Indian to win an athletics medal and only the second to win an individual medal!@WorldAthletics | #StrongerTogether | #Tokyo2020 | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/zBtzHNqPBE — Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021

In his very first attempt today, Chopra topped the list with throw of 87.03m, followed by Weber Julian (85.30) of Germany, Vadlejch Jakub (83.98) of Czech Republic, Vetter Johannes (82.52m) of Germany and Katkavets Aliaksei (82.49) of Belarus.

In the second round, Chopra bettered his first score with 87.58m — highest in the finals. However, in the third round, he finished at 76.79 m. The big relief came for India when gold medal favourite and 2017 world champion Vetter Johannes was out of the game after the third round, with his final best 82.52m.

Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch won silver with 86.67m and Vitezslav Vesely claimed bronze with 85.44m.

With this, India have won their first Gold at Tokyo Olympics.

Chopra is the first Indian to bag a gold medal in track and field in 100 years. He is now the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events.

"Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra! Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first-ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations," President Ram Nath Kovind said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a "History has been scripted at Tokyo!"

"History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold," he wrote on Twitter.

In March 2017, Chopra was appointed a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in Indian Army. This came after Chopra had set a new junior record at the 2016 IAAF World U-20 Championship in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

This season, until today, India could not win any gold despite high hopes from some of the champions including Mary Kom and PV Sindhu. But that changed today with Chopra's 'golden throw'.

Chopra kept India's hopes alive by earning a direct entry into the finals as he sent the spear well past the qualifying mark of 83.50m in his first attempt in qualifying round on 4th August.

Competing in his first Olympics, he took just a few seconds to make the final round. He topped the Group A contest as well as the two qualifications rounds.

After his first throw, the 23-year-old athlete had left the javelin arena. He later said that he was at his first Olympic Games, and he felt very good. "In warm-up my performance wasn't so good, but then (in the qualifying round) my first throw had a good angle, and was a perfect throw," he added.

Ahead of the final, Chopra had said that it would be a different feeling in the finals, since it was his first time in the Olympics. "Physically we train hard, and are ready, but I also need to prepare mentally. I will need to focus on the throw, and try to repeat this (performance) with a higher score," the athlete had said.

Chopra's performance in the qualifying round was considered among the best performances by an Indian in the Olympics, as he finished ahead of Vetter, who struggled in his first two throws before crossing the automatic qualification mark with a 85.64m final throw. He was lying at a dangerous seventh position after his first two throws but eventually qualified for the final at second overall behind Chopra.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem topped Group B to earn an automatic qualification to the finals with a second round throw of 85.16m. He had won a bronze medal when Chopra clinched gold in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. Nadeem qualified for the finals at overall third behind Chopra and Vetter.

Those who touch 83.50m mark or the 12 best performers qualify for the final.

Latvia's 2014 under-20 World champion Gatis Cakss (PB & SB 87.57m) -- fifth best performer this season -- and reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada failed to enter final. Only Chopra and Vetter remained among the top-five performers this season.

Finland's Lassi Etelatalo, 2017 world championships silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic and Julian Weber of Germany were the others to advance to the final as automatic qualifiers.

(With inputs from PTI)

