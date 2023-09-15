Goldman’s Pitch to Rich Clients: Hey, Buy a Piece of This Sports Team!

The bank is preparing to offer more access to a unique investment: the chance to own a piece of a private sports team.

Goldman Sachs is preparing to offer wealthy clients more access to a unique investment: the chance to own a piece of a private sports team.

The bank is creating a “sports franchise" unit within its investment banking division that will combine sports M&A with sports financing. A top goal is to work with asset and wealth management to pitch wealthy clients on investing in teams, stadiums and other flashy deals.

Goldman declined to say which teams its clients might be able to invest in. The bank has worked on deals across the U.S. and internationally, including the sales of Chelsea Football Club, Formula One and a minority stake in the Tennessee Titans football team.

Minor-league teams, often considered a riskier investment, will also be on the table.

In a high-rate world, there are lots of easy ways to get steady returns, but owning a stake in a team is about more than just money. Some investors are drawn to a team for nostalgia or passion, the same way art investors can gravitate to a painting. Also appealing: the chance to sit front row at the next game.

Goldman's offering will involve pitching clients on the chance to own a slice of a team or in some cases to buy an entire team.

One big draw about owning a team: Supply is limited. “These things are episodic and monopolistic," said Greg Carey, who will co-lead the new Goldman team. “People have to die or get in trouble."

Teams are already a popular status symbol for those who are not just rich but also famous. The billionaire hedge-fund manager Steve Cohen has plowed his financial acumen into the New York Mets. Earlier this year, the NFL’s Washington Commanders were sold to a group led by Josh Harris, the private-equity titan. The mortgage lender Mat Ishbia owns the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

Such bets can pay off financially. Valuations for plenty of sports teams have surged, said Carey. Soccer has been hot, people in sports say, fueled by its increased popularity in the U.S. On the other hand, teams across various sports and even entire leagues sometimes fold.

Goldman’s new sports franchise team will be led by Carey, who is chairman of Goldman’s public sector and infrastructure group, and Dave Dase, who runs the Southeast region for Goldman’s investment bank.

Carey’s bread and butter at Goldman has been securing the financing to build stadiums, including for the New York Yankees and the San Francisco 49ers, as well as the new arena for the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers.

In the sports sector, commercial banks, which have provided financing for stadiums, have pulled back in part because of concern that the downturn in commercial real estate could hit sports venues.

Goldman’s clients can invest in both equity and debt deals. Institutional clients, including hedge funds, sovereign-wealth funds and private-equity firms, can also invest.

The bank’s asset and wealth management has long helped clients who want to invest in teams, but many clients are showing increased interest. Goldman’s wealth management also offers loans to clients interested in buying a slice of a team.

The New York bank has been doubling down on asset and wealth management, where revenue is steadier than in the boom-and-bust businesses of investment banking and trading. Morgan Stanley shifted to focus on wealth management more than a decade ago.

The move is also part of a bankwide initiative named One Goldman Sachs. That program encourages employees to refer Goldman clients to other divisions of the bank, as a way to squeeze more revenue out of existing clients and attain a greater share of their business.

Write to AnnaMaria Andriotis at annamaria.andriotis@wsj.com