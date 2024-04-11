Golf is booming. But can the good times last?
Bradley S. Klein , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Apr 2024, 06:00 PM IST
SummaryMore people are playing the game, thanks in part to off-course facilities such as driving ranges and Topgolf. There are reasons to believe the upswing might last.
The saying goes that golf is a great game but a lousy business. It makes sense if you consider how the golf industry is like family farming: weather-dependent, labor-intensive, taking up vast real estate that could be used for other things, and dependent upon the market choices of consumers who often have more loyalty to price than to brand.
