Golf is booming. But can the good times last?

These investments include irrigation systems that are more efficient and use less water. It means converting marginal areas of the golf course from maintained turf to more-naturalized areas. Sand-filled bunkers that require handwork to get in shape for everyday play are being rebuilt with better drainage technology so that they don’t regularly wash out. Some clubs are even changing their daily mowing practices, moving away from labor-intensive, hand-operated equipment toward more autonomous, unmanned mowers for greens and fairways that depend on GPS and computerized mapping for operation. And to become more resilient in the face of extreme weather events, some courses are working to shed stormwater faster, and store it where needed for irrigation purposes.