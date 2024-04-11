Golf is booming. But can the good times last?

More important, these off-course golf experiences provide an on-ramp to playing real golf on real courses. Conventional driving ranges have long been a part of the golf world. What is new to the industry are the more high-tech venues for playing golf that provide a considerable modicum of reality and involve real golf balls, real golf clubs and full swings. These could include such venues that offer three-dimensional indoor screen simulations of playing full shots on some of the world’s most recognizable golf courses, as well as shot competitions and other fun golf-related games along with loud music, lots of yukking it up and full-service food and beverage, often for people who are playing golf for the first time.