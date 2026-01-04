Gonzalo Garcia's hat-trick powers Real Madrid to thrilling 5-1 win over Real Betis in La Liga

Real Madrid kicked off 2026 on a high note, delivering a dominant performance to crush Real Betis 5-1 at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (January 4). Young striker Gonzalo Garcia stole the show, netting a brilliant hat-trick in the absence of injured star Kylian Mbappe. This convincing victory keeps Los Blancos hot on the heels of league leaders Barcelona, narrowing the gap to just four points.

Early breakthrough sets the stage From the start, Real Madrid controlled the game with high intensity. Players like Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham pushed forward relentlessly, pinning Betis deep in their half. The opener came in the 20th minute when Garcia powered a header past goalkeeper Alvaro Valles from a precise Rodrygo free-kick. It was a perfect example of Madrid's deadly set-piece execution, energizing the home crowd right away.

Second-half surge seals dominance Real Betis tried to reorganize at halftime under coach Manuel Pellegrini, but Madrid quickly regained full control. Garcia doubled the lead around the 50th minute with a stunning chest control and volley, leaving Valles helpless. Soon after, defender Raul Asencio made it 3-0 by heading in another Rodrygo corner, exposing Betis' vulnerabilities from dead balls.

Brief Real Betis fightback Betis grabbed a consolation in the 66th minute through Cucho Hernandez, who showed individual brilliance to round Thibaut Courtois and score. For a moment, it sparked hope for the visitors.

But Garcia dashed those dreams in the 82nd minute, completing his hat-trick with a cheeky backheel flick, a moment of pure class that earned a standing ovation. In added time, Fran Garcia added the fifth, capping a comprehensive rout.