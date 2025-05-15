Good news for RCB; Josh Hazlewood set to return to India for remaining IPL 2025 season - Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp will be rejoiced as Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is set to rejoin the squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, according to reports. Earlier, there were speculations made about Hazlewood's return as he had sustained an injury and missed RCB's previous match. However, he is expected to make a comeback and strengthen the team.

Advertisement

Josh Hazlewood’s comeback after the break The IPL will resume on May 17 after a week-long break due to safety concerns amid growing tension between India and Pakistan. Many international players including Hazlewood, had headed back to their home countries.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the new schedule with the final set to be played on June 3. The participation of many Australian and South African players is uncertain due to preparations for the upcoming World Test Championship final.

Hazlewood who sustained a shoulder injury and will be crucial for his team in the WTC final was expected to stay back at the country for recovery. However, a source confirmed his arrival to Hindustan Times, "Yes, Josh will travel to India. We are in discussion with the authorities about the exact date of his arrival."

Advertisement

Cricket Australia's statement Cricket Australia has expressed support for its players’ choices regarding the IPL. “Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not,” CA stated.

Overseas players of RCB Hazlewood’s return will be a major boost for the team as he is one of the highest wicket-takers for the team. Romario Shepherd has also recently joined RCB ahead of the West Indies tour of England starting May 29, which clashes with the IPL playoffs. Cricket West Indies has not yet clarified Shepherd’s availability beyond that date.

England’s Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell have rejoined RCB, but their commitments regarding the time period are not confirmed. Bethell is named in England’s white-ball series against the West Indies, while Livingstone was dropped from England’s ODI and T20I squads.

Advertisement

Josh Hazlewood in IPL 2025 The Australian star bowler has played 10 matches in the IPL 2025, so far. He has claimed 18 wickets and has an economy of 8.44. He has taken a four-wicket haul and registered a BBM of 4/33.