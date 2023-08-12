Google doodle celebrates 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Quarter Finals

Google doodle celebrates 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Quarter Finals2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 07:20 AM IST
Google unveils doodle for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, quarter-final matches scheduled for today
Google has unveiled a special doodle in celebration of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Quarter Finals, which was released today. The unique doodle's reach spans countries including Colombia, France, United Kingdom and Australia whose quarter-final matches are scheduled for today.
Alongside this, Google had previously introduced a special multiplayer game to mark the opening day of the FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20. In a blog post, Google stated, "Every four years, teams from around the world come together with hopes of qualifying for the international tournament, but only 32 teams earn the chance to compete for the trophy."
As part of its celebration, Google acknowledged the significance of the 2023 Women's World Cup, which is the ninth edition of the tournament and is being hosted for the first time by the Oceanic nations of Australia and New Zealand. The company extended good luck wishes to all participating national teams. "The world is watching with flags in their hands and hope in their hearts!" the company stated.
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, commenced on July 20. The group stage concluded on August 3, leading up to the Round of 16 matches scheduled from August 5 to 8. The ultimate climax, the final, is set to take place on August 20.
This Women's World Cup is ground-breaking in several aspects: it's the first co-hosted tournament, the inaugural senior World Cup held across multiple confederations, the premiere seniors tournament in Oceania, the first Women's World Cup in the Southern Hemisphere, and the third to grace the Asia-Pacific region.
The 2023 Women's World Cup entered the quarter-final stage yesterday on August 11. The quarter-final matches that took place yesterday was between Spain and Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand with Spain emerging as the winner and thus qualified for semi- finals. Another quarter-final match that took place yesterday was between Japan and Sweden where Sweden emerged as the winner.
Quarter-final matches scheduled for August 12 includes a match between Australia and France at 5pm (07:00 GMT) at Lang Park, Brisbane in Australia. Another match between England and Colombia is scheduled at 8:30pm (10:30 GMT) at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
In June 2023, FIFA disclosed the prize allocations for all participating nations. This edition boasts a substantial total prize pool of US$110 million, a remarkable increase of US$80 million compared to the prize pool of the previous tournament.
