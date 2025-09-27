Graham Potter sacked by West Ham United, Nuno Espirito Santo set to step in

West Ham United have parted ways with head coach Graham Potter in a dramatic turn, amid an underwhelming start to the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The Hammers, struggling in 19th place, have turned their sights to former Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo as Potter's replacement. This bold move comes just days before a crucial clash with Everton.

Graham Potter's tough tenure ends abruptly Graham Potter who arrived in January to replace Julen Lopetegui has left after overseeing just six wins in 25 matches. His Hammers side finished 14th last term but has crumbled this campaign, shipping 13 goals in five games, the league's worst defensive record. Four defeats from five outings have left fans furious, with boos raining down during recent home losses, including a 3-0 thrashing by Crystal Palace.

The pressure peaked after Friday's press conference, where Potter spoke of "positive talks" with owners David Sullivan and Karren Brady. Yet, by Saturday morning, the news changed completly.

The 50-year-old Graham Potter's exit follows a pattern. His ill-fated Chelsea stint ended after 31 games in April 2023, and now West Ham joins that list of short-lived chapters.

Official statement by West Ham United "West Ham United can confirm that head coach Graham Potter has left the club," the statement by the club read.

"Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025-26 season have not matched expectations, and the board of directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team's position in the Premier League as soon as possible."

The club also confirmed the departure of Potter's backroom team: assistant Bruno Saltor, coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach, plus goalkeeping duo Casper Ankergren and Linus Kandolin.

"The board would like to thank Graham and his coaching staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future," it added.

"The process of appointing a replacement is under way. The club will be making no further comment at this time."

Nuno Espirito Santo in contention Nuno Espirito Santo, a 51-year-old Portuguese tactician whose stock remains high despite his recent Nottingham Forest dismissal. Sacked by owner Evangelos Marinakis three weeks ago after a public fallout over transfers with just three games into the season. Nuno had masterminded a seventh-place finish last year, securing Europe's return after 30 years. His 73-game Forest spell yielded 28 wins, blending grit with skills at Wolves and Porto earlier.

