Grandmaster Koneru Humpy crowned 2024 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Champion: Who is she?

After D Gukesh winning the World Chess Championship, there is more good news in store for the Indian Chess fraternity with Grandmaster Koneru Humpy being crowned the 2024 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Champion.

The 37-year-old Humpy finished the tournament with 8.5 out of 11 points.

Who is Koneru Humpy? Humpy had won the event back in 2019 at Georgia and is only the second player after China’s Ju Wenjun to clinch the title more than once.