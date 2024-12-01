Grant rushes for 223 yards, Smith scores twice and Rhode Island beats CCSU in FCS first round 21-17

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Malik Grant rushed for 223 yards, Tommy Smith scored twice and Rhode Island defeated Central Connecticut 21-17 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

The Rams will play at seventh-seeded Mercer (10-2) next Saturday at noon Eastern. The victory was the program-record 11th for Rhode Island (11-2) and came in the Rams' first postseason appearance since the 1985 NCAA I-AA playoffs.

Smith, a senior who has been on the roster as a quarterback and tight end during his Rhode Island career, scored out of the wildcat on a 6-yard run to snap at 14-all tie with 9:42 remaining. The 32-yard drive was set up by Shawn Harris Jr.’s 23-yard punt return to the CCSU 32.

Advertisement

The Blue Devils (7-6) reached the Rams' 4-yard line but Brady Olson was sacked for a 10-yard loss on third down and Jack Barnum kicked a 32-yard field goal with 4:47 left. They didn’t get the ball back until there were 43 seconds left and on their first play Olson’s pass was tipped by Carson Primrose and lineman Wesley Neal Jr. snagged the interception.

Grant finished 5 yards shy of his career high on 29 carries but did have a career-best 75-yard run. Hunter Helms was 18-of-28 passing for 208 yards, a 38-yard TD pass to Smith and one interception.

Olson was 11 of 23 for 148 yards passing with two touchdowns to Isaac Boston and three interceptions. Elijah Howard had 101 yards on 19 carries.

Advertisement

Emmanuel Gomes' 41-yard pick-6 gave the Rams a 14-0 lead and it was 14-7 at halftime. Olson's 6-yard TD toss to Boston tied the game at 14-all late in the third quarter.

___