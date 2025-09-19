Green Bay Packers' Tucker Kraft faces knee injury concern ahead of NFL Week 3

The Green Bay Packers started the NFL 2025 season on a high note after a 2-0 start, but Thursday's practice brought a harsh reminder of the grind ahead. Tight end Tucker Kraft, the breakout star who's lit up the stat sheet early on, suffered a left knee injury that has fans and fantasy owners hitting the panic button. With a crucial Week 3 clash against the winless Cleveland Browns looming, the Packers are bracing for potential changes in their offensive blueprint.

Injury details Kraft's setback came during a routine session at Lambeau Field, just days after his career-best performance. The third-year pro twisted his left knee and was immediately sidelined for further evaluation.

Listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Kraft's full diagnosis awaits Friday's update. Packers coach Matt LaFleur addressed the media pre-incident, but post-practice vibes shifted to caution.

If Kraft sits Sunday at 1 PM ET in Cleveland, it could disrupt Green Bay's red-zone rhythm, where he has been a mismatch nightmare.

Tucker Kraft's form The South Dakota State alum exploded in Week 2's prime-time win over the Washington Commanders, hauling in six catches for 124 yards and an 8-yard touchdown. That haul pushed his season totals to eight receptions, 140 yards, and two scores, leading the team in catches, yards, and receiving TDs through two games. Jordan Love has found a reliable safety valve in the 6-foot-5 athletic freak, who set career highs last year with 50 grabs for 707 yards and seven TDs.

Drafted in 2023 alongside Luke Musgrave, Kraft flipped the script. Once pegged as the future, Musgrave now plays second fiddle. But Kraft's emergence has made Green Bay's 12-personnel sets lethal, blending blocking prowess with downfield threats.

Depth chart Shuffle If Kraft remains out for the short term, Musgrave is expected to slide into the TE1 spot seamlessly. The second-year Oregon product has three catches for 36 yards so far, showing flashes in training camp.

Behind him, John FitzPatrick (one catch, 2 yards) and Ben Sims provide special teams grit and emergency depth, with practice-squad option Josh Whyle as a call-up candidate. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenovich echoed the confidence.

This comes atop losing wideout Jayden Reed to an eight-game collarbone absence and Christian Watson's PUP stint post-ACL rehab. Yet, bolstered by preseason gem Micah Parsons, Green Bay's defense looks strong.