Green Bay Packers unveil 1923-inspired classic uniform set to debut at Lambeau Field; check details

The Green Bay Packers have introduced their new 1923 Classic Uniform, a tribute to the team’s first season as a publicly owned corporation in 1923. Here are all the details. The uniform celebrates the team’s storied past and is set to debut at Lambeau Field this fall.

Details about the new uniform The uniform features navy blue jerseys with dark gold numbers and stripes, tan pants, and navy socks, paired with a hand-painted, leather-look helmet, the first of its kind in NFL history.

The helmet, designed to mimic the distressed leather helmets of the early NFL, includes a navy face mask and intricate details like hand-decorated straps and stitching.

Inspired by 1923’s legacy The 1923 season was significant for the Green Bay Packers, as a stock sale transformed the struggling franchise into the publicly owned Green Bay Football Corporation, a structure still in place today.

Facing financial woes after a struggling 1922 season, local boosters rallied to fund matching navy blue jerseys, described in a 1923 Green Bay Press-Gazette article as making the team “resplendent” with “dark blue with gold striped arms.” Players at the time supplied their own tan canvas pants and varied

Hand-painted helmet The standout feature of the 1923 Classic is its hand-painted helmet, designed to emulate the rugged leather helmets of the era. With realistic distressing and detailed leather strap effects, it’s a historic first for the NFL, blending vintage aesthetics with modern craftsmanship. The navy face mask ties the helmet to the jersey’s color scheme, creating a cohesive, timeless look. This innovative design not only honors the Packers’ roots but also sets a new standard for throwback uniforms in professional sports.

Fan engagement and merchandise details Fans can embrace the 1923 Classic through a new merchandise collection, presented by American Family Insurance, available at the Packers Pro Shop and packersproshop.com. The collection includes jerseys, t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, caps, and novelty items like mugs and decals.

Continuing a tradition of classic uniforms The 1923 Classic follows the Packers’ tradition of honouring their history through throwback uniforms. Previous designs celebrated the 1950-53 seasons (worn 2021-24), the 1929 championship year (2010-11, 2013-14), and the 1940s (2015-19).