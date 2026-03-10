Greg Newsome II signs with New York Giants; one-year deal up to $10 million bolsters cornerback depth

The New York Giants wasted no time addressing a pressing need in their secondary. On Tuesday, the team agreed to terms with cornerback Greg Newsome II on a one-year contract worth up to $10 million. This move comes amid an active NFL free agency period as the Giants look to strengthen their defense for the 2026 season.

Quick pivot after losing Cor'Dale Flott The New York Giants entered free agency searching for cornerback help following Cor'Dale Flott's departure to the Tennessee Titans. Several other potential targets signed elsewhere on Monday, prompting the Giants to pivot swiftly to Newsome. The 25-year-old former first-round pick (26th overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2021) offers starting experience and versatility after stints with the Browns and a mid-2025 trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The deal, which includes around $3 million guaranteed, is a classic prove-it opportunity for Newsome. It provides the Giants with a low-risk, high-reward addition without long-term commitment.

Greg Newsome II's career path and recent performance Greg Newsome II started his NFL career as an outside corner but transitioned to nickel duties in Cleveland after the 2022 draft selection of Martin Emerson Jr. He faced inconsistencies in 2024 but returned to the outside role in 2025 following Emerson's season-ending injury.

In 2025, Newsome appeared in 17 games across both teams, finishing with 52 tackles, nine pass breakups, and one interception. His time in Jacksonville included 11 starts in 12 games, where he added 29 tackles and six pass breakups. While his coverage stats showed room for growth, he allowed a 99.1 passer rating in qualifying snaps.

Over five seasons, Newsome has posted career totals of four interceptions, 43 pass breakups, and 207 tackles. At his best, he's shown the ability to disrupt receivers and contribute in run support.

What this means for the New York Giants' secondary This signing adds immediate competition and depth to a cornerback group needing reinforcement. Newsome can push for a starting outside spot or provide quality snaps in multiple roles. The Giants may continue pursuing additional corner help, but Newsome's arrival signals a commitment to upgrading the back end.