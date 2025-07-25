New York Mets acquire Gregory Soto from Baltimore Orioles - Report

The New York Mets have finalized a deal to acquire left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles. In exchange, the Orioles will receive minor league right-handed pitchers Wellington Aracena and Cameron Foster.

Gregory Soto’s performance

The 30-year-old pitcher with a 3.96 ERA this season will fill the need for a team aiming for a deep postseason run. Soto has featured a 97.1 mph four-seam fastball and a 96.7 mph sinker. His 27.5% strikeout rate this season highlights his ability to miss bats, though his 11.3% walk rate reveals command issues consistent with his career norms.

Soto excels against left-handed hitters, limiting them to a .138/.271/.276 batting line, making him a matchup weapon against stars like Bryce Harper, Matt Olson, or Shohei Ohtani in critical games.

Financial impact of the deal Gregory Soto is finishing a $5.35 million contract, with about $1.87 million left to pay. As the Mets are in the highest luxury tax bracket for the third time, they face a 110% tax on this amount, raising the total cost to around $3.925 million.

Though expensive for a player whose contract ends this season, Soto’s ability to influence crucial late-season and playoff games makes the investment worthwhile for a team chasing a championship.

Strategy Behind Soto’s Addition The New York Mets’ bullpen has been hit hard by injuries, with left-handers AJ Minter and Danny Young undergoing season-ending surgeries in May. Soto's joining will give the Mets a second left-handed reliever along with Brooks Raley. His high-velocity arm complements closer Edwin Diaz, Ryne Stanek, and Reed Garrett, creating a formidable relief unit.