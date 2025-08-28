Grimsby Town stun Manchester United in dramatic 12-11 penalty shootout victory; advance to third round of EFL Cup

Grimsby Town, League Two underdogs, pulled off a historic upset against Premier League giants Manchester United in an unforgettable Carabao Cup second-round clash at Blundell Park.

The match, which ended 2-2 after 90 minutes, culminated in a nail-biting 12-11 penalty shootout victory for the hosts. Grimsby’s fearless performance and relentless spirit made this a classic cup tie, scripting their name into Carabao Cup folklore.

What happened during the game? Grimsby’s dream start Grimsby Town came out swinging, defying their League Two status with a bold approach against Manchester United. The hosts pressed high and targeted set-pieces, unsettling United’s defense from the outset.

In the 22nd minute, Charles Vernam powered Grimsby into a 1-0 lead. A pinpoint pass from Darragh Burns found Vernam, who took a touch before drilling the ball past Andre Onana at his near post.

Just eight minutes later, Grimsby doubled their advantage. A slick team move carved open United’s defense, with Cameron Gardner slipping the ball to Vernam, who set up a clinical finish to make it 2-0.

Manchester United, on the other hand, struggled to find cohesion during the first half, with star striker Benjamin Sesko largely anonymous due to poor service.

Manchester United’s comeback The second half saw Manchester United push for a response, but Grimsby’s brilliant defending, led by Cameron McJannett and goalkeeper Christy Pym, held firm. McJannett’s robust challenge on Amad Diallo drew cheers from the home fans, while Pym’s quick reactions thwarted United’s attacks.

The tables turned in the 75th minute when Bryan Mbeumo scored the first goal to bring United back in the game, slotting a precise left-footed strike into the bottom corner as Grimsby’s defense began to tire.

The pressure mounted, and in the 89th minute, Harry Maguire rose to head home an equalizer, forcing the game into a penalty shootout.

Penalty shootout and Grimsby’s historic win The penalty shootout was a rollercoaster that stretched into sudden death, with both teams showcasing brilliance and remarkable skills. Grimsby’s Jason Kabia and Darragh Burns scored, but Clarke Oduor’s effort was saved by Onana. United’s Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Diogo Dalot, Joshua Zirkzee, Kobbie Mainoo, Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Sesko, and Onana kept pace. Grimsby responded with successful kicks from Lewis Staunton, Reece Brown, McJannett, Turi, Sweeney, Evan Khouri, Warren, and Pym. A crucial miss from United’s Matheus Cunha, saved by Pym, kept Grimsby in contention.