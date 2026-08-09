Growth of state leagues has created healthy competition among players: Kanpur Superstars owner

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): The Kanpur Superstars are fully prepared to launch their bid for the title in the upcoming edition of the UP T20 League. The franchise will begin its campaign on August 15, squaring off against the Noida Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

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As the 24-day cricketing extravaganza unfolds, the action will eventually shift to the Superstars' home turf. The Green Park Stadium in Kanpur will host the second phase of the tournament starting August 28, culminating in the playoffs and the grand finale on September 6, according to a release.

Following a highly productive player auction, franchise owner Ayush Lalwani expressed his confidence in the squad, emphasising that the management successfully executed its primary strategy.

"We are very happy with the way the auction went," said Lalwani. "Our aim was to build a balanced squad by covering all the key areas, and I believe we have achieved that. We have a good mix of quality batters, bowlers, and all-rounders, and overall we are pleased with the team we have assembled," he said.

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"We are delighted to have experienced players like Karn Sharma and Mohammed Amaan in our squad," Lalwani noted. "Amaan has also captained the India Under-19 team, so both of them bring valuable experience and leadership. We believe they will play an important role in guiding the younger players and strengthening the team," he added.

Recognising the crucial role of state-level cricket in nurturing grassroots talent, the Kanpur Superstars owner commended the UPCA Speed Hunt, a talent-scouting initiative aimed at discovering raw fast-bowling prospects across Uttar Pradesh.

"The UPCA Speed Hunt is a fantastic initiative. It gives raw and talented players an opportunity to showcase their skills and get noticed," he explained. "The UP T20 League provides them with the perfect platform to perform, and from here they can dream of progressing to the IPL and even representing India. Initiatives like these are very important for the future of cricket in the state."

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He further elaborated on the broader impact of state T20 leagues on the domestic cricket ecosystem.

"The growth of state leagues has created healthy competition among players. While opportunities in the IPL and the Indian team are limited, these tournaments motivate youngsters to improve their game and perform consistently," Mr. Lalwani said. "They know that one good season can open bigger doors for them, and that is what makes these leagues so valuable."

Kanpur Superstars Squad:

Sameer Rizvi, Mohsin Khan, Karn Sharma, Adarsh Singh, Aaqib Khan, Vineet Panwar, Shubham Mishra, Mohd. Amaan, Pankaj Kumar, Shivam Bansal, Ajay Kumar, Yashovardhan Singh, Inzamam Hussain, Priyanshu Pandey, Satyam Sangu, Arjun Kumar Singh, Saubhagya Mishra, Shakti Verma. (ANI)