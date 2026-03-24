GT skipper Gill wants his fast bowlers to be 'fierce' during IPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 24 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill sent an indirect warning to other Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, saying that he does not want his fast bowlers to be calm, but to stay as fierce as their head coach Ashish Nehra, who was known to be an intense, mercurial bowler during his playing days.

Gill and Nehra were present at the Shubharambh 2026, a landmark evening in Ahmedabad that brought together the full squad, franchise owners, partners, and fans on Monday.

During an interaction with host and TV personality Mandira Bedi, Gill spoke on the need for his fast bowlers to stay as fierce as their head coach, while also making a hilarious reference to videos of Nehra shouting and cussing the fielders on dropping catches off his bowling, which have surfaced in the recent past and have been widely used as meme material on the internet.

Even the legendary MS Dhoni was not safe from Nehra's wrath when he dropped a catch against Pakistan during his early days in international cricket.

Speaking during the event, Gill said, "I do not want my fast bowlers to be calm. I want them to be fierce just like Ashu Pa was. I'm sure you must have seen videos of how Ashu Pa acknowledged dropped catches when he was playing."

GT has a solid fast bowling attack, with South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and India's Mohammed Siraj at the helm and stars like Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma and Jason Holder being quality supporting acts.

Notably, Prasidh finished the last season with the Purple Cap on his head, taking 25 scalps in 19 matches at an average of 19.52, with a four-wicket haul. While Ishant and Holder have been veterans, and Luke has been an active name in the franchise cricket circuit, Ashok Sharma made inroads into the IPL on the back of a brilliant Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) season, becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 15.64 and two four-fers.

GT, who lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in the eliminator, will be aiming to lift their second trophy in just their fifth season in the IPL. Skipper Gill said that the approach of his team will have the same "determination, passion and hunger" as evident in past seasons.

"Even last year, we had a very successful season. We did not win the trophy, but that does not take away from the brand of cricket we played. We are now here to rectify the mistakes we made last season. We did fall short in some of the things," he added.

Coach Ashish Nehra also had a hilarious remark to make regarding how his team plans to go about things, remarking it is up to the boys on the field to do it, and he will be sitting outside. His response was followed by some laughter in the audience.

"We would not be doing anything different. Sochna mujhe to kuch nahi hai. Inko hai, khelna inko hai, meine toh bahar baithna hai (I don't have to think anything. They have to, they have to play, I will be sitting outside)," he said.