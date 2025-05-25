GT vs CSK, IPL 2025: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 67th clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, the 23rd of May. The match will be played at GT's home ground, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will want to win the game to cement their place in the top two. On the other hand, MS Dhoni's CSK, who had their worst season in IPL history are at the bottom of the table. They will want to register a victory and end their IPL 2025 journey on a good note.

Other teams qualified for Playoffs, will want CSK to win as GT are the top contenders to finish in first or second positions.

Pitch Report – Narendra Modi Stadium The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is favourable to the batters and a high-scoring encounter is on the cards. The spinners will find assistance as the match progresses. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl, as it is a day game and chasing might get easier. A score above 200 will be considered as a competitive total.

Weather Report – Ahmedabad According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Ahmedabad will be around 41 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 36 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity will fluctuate around 28% to 37% during match hours. The sky is expected to be covered by clouds and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the clash.

Narendra Modi Stadium – IPL Stats Total matches played: 41

Matches won by batting first: 20

Matches won by batting second: 21

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Average first innings score: 175.07

Highest team total: 243

Lowest team total: 89

Highest total successfully chased: 204

GT at Narendra Modi Stadium Matches played: 22

Matches won: 13

Matches lost: 9

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0

Highest score: 233

Lowest score: 89

CSK at Narendra Modi Stadium Matches played: 5

Matches won: 1

Matches lost: 4

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0

Highest score: 196

Lowest score: 156

Head-to-head Details Matches played: 7

Matches won by GT: 4

Matches won by CSK: 3

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Probable XIIs Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (captain), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana