GT vs LSG, IPL 2025: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 64th clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 22nd of May, Thursday. The match will be played at GT's home ground, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will want to win the game to cement their place in the top two. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant-led LSG who got eliminated from the Playoffs race by losing their previous match, will want to register victory and end their IPL 2025 journey on a high note.

Other teams in the playoffs will want LSG to win as GT are top contenders to finish in first or second positions.

Pitch Report – Narendra Modi Stadium The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is favourable to the batters and a high-scoring encounter is on the cards. The pacers will find assistance in the match. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl, as dew will play a major role in the second innings.

Weather Report – Ahmedabad According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Ahmedabad will be around 37 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower to 33 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity will fluctuate around 37% to 49% during match hours. The sky will be clear and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the clash.

Narendra Modi Stadium – IPL Stats Total matches played: 40

Matches won by batting first: 19

Matches won by batting second: 21

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Average first innings score: 170.35

Highest team total: 243

Lowest team total: 89

Highest total successfully chased: 204

GT at Narendra Modi Stadium Matches played: 21

Matches won: 13

Matches lost: 8

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0

Highest score: 233

Lowest score: 89

LSG at Narendra Modi Stadium Matches played: 1

Matches won: 0

Matches lost: 1

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0

Highest score: 171

Head-to-head Details

Matches played: 36

Matches won by GT: 20

Matches won by LSG: 16

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Probable XIIs Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, William ORourke