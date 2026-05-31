GT vs RCB IPL Final 2026: Jio Hotstar live views now 28+ cr; Gujarat Titans 155/8 (20)

GT Vs RCB final: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final on Sunday.

The title clash is being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with both sides aiming to lift their second IPL trophy.

Shubham Gill dismissed for 10 runs off 8 balls. Nishant Sindhu scored 20 runs off 18 balls before getting dismissed by Rasikh Salam Dar.

IPL Final Live Views on Jio Hotstar Today's GT Vs RCB final 2026, streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform, garnered over 28 Cr views as of 9:18 pm (IST) on the entertainment platform.

Where to watch GT vs RCB IPL Final? Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for IPL 2026. The GT vs RCB final live telecast began from 7:30 PM IST across its channels in English, Hindi and various regional languages. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on the JioStar app and website.

GT Vs RCB: What did captains say? RCB captain Rajat Patidar stated that the team was focused on delivering its best performance on the big occasion.

Speaking at the toss, Patidar said the team chose to bowl first as the pitch looked good and was unlikely to change significantly during the course of the match. He acknowledged the memories associated with the venue from the previous season and stressed the importance of focusing on the present and controlling the factors within the team's reach.

Patidar also expressed his enjoyment of playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium and confirmed that RCB had retained the same playing XI.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said he would have preferred to bat first, citing the nature of the surface. He also spoke about a change in the team's lineup ahead of the final.

"We would have batted first. Typical wicket, third match we are playing here. There could be some movement for the fast bowlers in the first three overs. One of the biggest stadiums in the world. We've got one chance. Arshad (Khan) comes in for Sai (Kishore)," Gill mentioned.

Both Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru named their playing XIs for the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT squad Gujarat Titans will be led by captain Shubman Gill and feature Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan and Mohammed Siraj in the starting lineup. The team's impact substitutes are Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra and Sai Kishore.

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