Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined ₹12 lakh for breach of Code of Conduct during the Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 10. He has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during the match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement issued by IPL, it said, "Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur on April 10."

Also Read: Who won yesterday's IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s GT vs RR match "As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Samson was fined ₹12 lakhs," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the ongoing IPL season, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was also fined ₹12 lakh as the team maintained a slow over rate during the GT vs CSK match on 26 March. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined twice till now for the breach of the Code of Conduct. On 4 April, Pant was fined ₹24 lakhs as it was the second offence of slow over rate. Apart from Pant, the rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

What does the IPL rulebook say on minimum over rate? As per the IPL rulebook, “The minimum over rate to be achieved in IPL Matches shall be 14.11 overs per hour (ignoring the time taken by time-outs). In uninterrupted matches, this means that the 20th over should finish within 90 minutes (being 85 minutes of playing time plus 5 minutes of time-out) of the start of the innings. For delayed or interrupted matches where an innings is scheduled to be less than 20 overs, the maximum time of 90 minutes shall be reduced by 4 minutes 15 seconds for every over by which the innings is reduced."

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: MI vs RCB — who will win Mumbai vs Bengaluru clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more It also added that while calculating the actual over rate for the match, relaxation shall be given as follows: time lost as a result of treatment given to a player by authorised medical personnel on the field of play; time lost as a result of a player being required to leave the field as a result of a serious injury; time taken for all third umpire referrals and consultations and any umpire or player reviews; time lost as a result of time wasting by the batting side; and the time lost due to all other circumstances that are beyond the control of the fielding side. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

