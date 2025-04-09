GT vs RR, IPL 2025: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch report, Weather Forecast and more

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR)in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday (April 9). The match will be played at GT's home ground, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Both Shubman Gill-led GT and Sanju Samson's RR who have won their previous matches will want to continue the momentum.

GT vs RR IPL 2025 Pitch Report Earlier two matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad witnessed two different pitches. While the first match was played on a red-soil surface where the batters from both the sides smashed more than 200 runs. On the other hand, The second game was played on a black soil wicket. It provided some assistance to the bowlers. A similar pitch could be expected in the upcoming match. The slow nature of the wicket will favour bowlers with pace variations. However, runs could be expected due to smaller boundaries.

A score around 180-190 can be a good total on a black soil pitch. And a score around 210-220 will be considered a winning total on a red soil wicket.

GT vs RR, Lucknow Weather Report According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Lucknow will be around 40 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and will lower to 34 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity will be in the range of 12% to 15% during the match hours. The sky will be clear and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the game.

Gujarat Titans IPL stats at Ahmedabad Matches played: 18

Matches won: 10

Matches lost: 8

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 233

Lowest Score: 89

Rajasthan Royals IPL stats at Ahmedabad Matches played: 16

Matches won: 10

Matches lost: 5

Matches tied: 1

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 201

Lowest Score: 102

IPL Statistics at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Highest Team Total: 243/5 by Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans (2025)

Lowest Team Total: 89/10 by Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals (2024)

Most Runs: Shubman Gill with 1024 runs in 20 innings

Most Wickets: Mohit Sharma with 29 wickets in 14 matches

Probable Playing XIIs Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma/ Arshad Khan

GT vs RR head-to-head in Indian Premier League Total matches played: 6

GT won: 5

RR won: 1