GG vs RCB Live Streaming, WPL 2025: When and where to watch season 3 opener?

WPL Season 3 gets underway today with the opening match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

Smriti Mandhana's side broke RCB's jinx of not winning an Indian trophy by beating Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets in last year's final. While the defending champions will be looking to build on that momentum, they will also be aware that every season presents its own set of challenges and this year's task for the Benglauru-based franchise has been made all the more difficult by injuries.

RCB will miss the services of senior player Sophie Devine who has taken a break to prioritize her ‘well-being’. Meanwhile, Sophie Molineux, Asha Sobhana and Kate Cross are out with injuries while concerns remain over the fitness of other players like Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil.

Tackling the issue of injuries head on during on the eve of her first match, Mandhana said, "Sophie Devine has been one of the best all-rounders in the world and played a key role for us. We will definitely miss her, but mental well-being is more important than anything, and we respect that. Despite injuries to key players, we will step up as a team. Playing at Chinnaswamy Stadium with RCB fans backing us is always special, and we are looking forward to that support."

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans skipper Ashleigh Gardner has her task cut out for her after taking over the leadership from her fellow country mate Beth Mooney. After finishing at the bottom for the last two years, Gardner wants to put the past behind GG and is putting her faith in a ‘fearless approach’.

“Our coaches have instilled a fearless approach, and we have strengthened our squad with international depth and young domestic talent. We are in a strong position to perform better this year,” Gardner said ahead of the match.

When and where is RCB vs GG WPL 2025 match? The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants match will be played on 14 February at 7:30 PM (Indian time). It will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Which TV channel will broadcast RCB vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 match? The RCB vs GG match will be broadcast live via the Sports 18 network.

Where to live-stream RCB vs GG WPL 2025 match? The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants match will be available to live-stream on the JioHotstar app and website.