Gujarat Titans confirm Kagiso Rabada's availability ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians

Kagiso Rabada is back in India, ahead of the Gujarat Titans' (GT) crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 game against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday (May 6). The 29-year-old served a one-month provisional suspension after testing positive for a recreational drug, a matter that led to his mid-season departure in March. Vikram Solanki, Gujarat Titans’ Director of Cricket, highlighted Rabada’s availability to be a part of the team during a pre-match press conference.

Vikram Solanki on Kagiso Rabada Solanki confirmed Rabada's availability for selection and commended the fast bowler's openness in addressing the incident.

“With Kagiso, as far as tomorrow's match is concerned, the fact is he is now available," he said.

"Kagiso has expressed regret at an error in the judgement, given all of the decisions that have been taken and whatever has transpired over the past month or so," he added.

Strict Adherence to Protocols The South African pacer Rabada’s sudden exit from the IPL, initially attributed to personal reasons, sparked speculation until he clarified the situation with a public apology.

Solanki reassured that all protocols were being followed for Rabada’s inclusion in the team.

“As far as procedure and protocol are concerned, everybody that's been involved in this episode, right from Kagiso, his representatives, all matters as far as requirements have been followed to the letter,” he stated.

“We tried to be mindful of the emotion around Kagiso as well," he added.

Gujarat Titan's support for Rabada The Gujarat Titans are fully behind their star player, offering support as he works through this phase.

“It's our job to support the players we have, whether it be on a matter of form or it is on personal matters like this,” Vikram Solanki expressed.

Fairness of the suspension When asked whether the one-month suspension was sufficient, Solanki pointed to the established rules. “There is a set of rules and the rules are in place for a reason. If the rules are in place for a reason, they apply to one person as much as they apply to the next,” he addressed.

Rabada’s IPL Journey Gujarat Titans signed Rabada for ₹10.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He played only two matches in IPL 2025, claiming two wickets before his suspension.