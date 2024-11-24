Gujarat Titans Squad IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Full list of players bought and retained

IPL 2025: The Highly anticipated IPL 2025 mega auction at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia has begun and Gujarat Titans, has already retained their start opener and captain Shubman Gill along with 4 other players.

Gill, who took over as captain in IPL 2024 following Hardik Pandya’s move to the Mumbai Indians, is one of the most valuable players in the team.

In this auction, the franchisee will be heading in with a purse of ₹69 crore alongside one Right to Match (RTM) card.

In the IPL, the Right to Match (RTM) card, allows teams to bring back players from the previous season into their lineup.

Gujarat Titans' full list of players bought in the IPL Auction 2025 on day 1: Kagiso Rabada ( ₹10.75 crore)

Jos Buttler ( ₹15.75 crore).