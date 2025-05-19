Gujarat Titans script history with record-breaking win against Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Titans (GT) thrashed Delhi Capitals (DC) by a brilliant 10-wicket win, sealing their berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Playoffs. GT openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan chased the target of 200 runs in 19 overs and guided their team to victory. A new record has been created by GT's win over DC.

DC vs GT match Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl. Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul who came to open the innings remained unbeaten and played an impressive knock of 112 runs off 65 balls. Other DC batters also played significant roles - Abhishek Porel (30 runs off 19 balls), Axar Patel (25 runs off 15 balls), and Tristan Stubbs (21 runs off 10 balls). The batters put a score of 199/3 after 20 overs.

On the other hand, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill dominated the game from the beginning. They looked unstoppable as the DC bowlers remained wicket-less throughout the game. Sai smashed 108 off 61 balls and Shubman scored 93 off 53 deliveries. And they chased the target in just 19 overs.

Milestones achieved Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan registered an opening stand of 205 runs. Interestingly, it is the second-highest opening stand for the team and third-highest in the history of the league.

Highest opening stand in the IPL history 210 runs: KL Rahul & Q de Kock (LSG) vs KKR, (2022)

210 runs: Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan vs CSK, (2024)

205 runs: Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan vs DC, (2025)

185 runs - Jonny Bairstow & David Warner vs RCB, (2019)

They leading the list of Indian pairs with the most runs in an IPL season with two league-stage matches and Playoff games remaining. They have amassed 839 runs in IPL 2025, so far.

Gujarat Titans' record-breaking win Gujarat Titans clinched their first 10-wicket win of the tournament. It is the second-highest run chase for the franchise. Interestingly, their highest run chase (204) also came against DC in the IPL 2025.

GT won the match and qualified for the Playoffs with 18 points. They created a new record with the win as the run chase of 200 runs was the highest-ever target chased down without losing a single wicket in the history of the tournament. No other team has managed to reach the milestone in the past 18 years.

Sai Sudharsan after winning Sai Sudharsan who was named as the Player of the Match, expressed the feeling of guiding the team to victory. "It feels great to make the team win. I missed out quite a few times at doing so this season and in the break, I was thinking about it and it paid off today," he expressed.

He also spoke about the experience of batting with skipper Shubman Gill, "There's a lot of understanding between us. Running between the wickets is one thing which we talk about and when I make a mistake he points out and similarly from my side as well."

Shubman Gill after winning Shubman Gill said that he was grateful for GT's playoffs qualification. "It feels great to be able to get that Q on the board. We still have two important games and getting the momentum will be very important," he said.