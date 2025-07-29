Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg dies at 65 after battle with prostate cancer; who was he?

Ryne Sandberg, the Hall of Fame second baseman who devoted his entire 15-year playing career to the Chicago Cubs, has passed away at the age of 65, it was announced on Monday.

Sandberg, a 10-time All-Star and the National League MVP in 1984, had revealed on 22 January 2024 that he was battling metastatic prostate cancer.

He underwent chemotherapy and radiation, and by August 2024, he shared that he was cancer-free. However, on December 10, he posted on Instagram that the cancer had returned and had spread to other organs. Earlier this month, he affirmed that he was continuing to fight the disease, while “looking forward to making the most of every day with my loving family and friends".

"Ryne Sandberg was a hero to a generation of Chicago Cubs fans and will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in nearly 150 years of this historic franchise," Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts stated in a statement.

It added, "His dedication to and respect for the game, along with his unrelenting integrity, grit, hustle, and competitive fire were hallmarks of his career. He was immensely proud of his teammates and his role as a global ambassador of the game of baseball, but most of all, he was proud of Margaret, his children and his role as husband, father, and grandfather."

