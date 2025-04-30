Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Celebrating Hitman’s top 5 laugh-out-loud moments

Rohit Sharma has entertained the cricket fans not only with his batting masterclass but also off the field. As he celebrates his 38th birthday, here are five hilarious moments by the hitman to relive on the auspicious occasion.

Forgetting the coin at the toss (India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024) Rohit Sharma forgot where he had kept the coin during the toss in a T20 World Cup match. The incident took place when Ravi Shastri, the match presenter, called for the toss before the match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on June 9, 2024. Rohit Sharma stepped forward to flip the coin. But when prompted to toss it in the air, Rohit stopped and his face looked confused. He searched his blazer pockets, then his trousers, before realizing the coin was in his pocket of pants. He smiled and he pulled it out. Pakistan captain Babar Azam smirked, and Shastri chuckled.

Forgetting to Bat or Bowl (India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, 2023) During India's second ODI of a bilateral series against New Zealand on January 21, 2023, the toss decision was key on the pitch assisting bowlers.

Rohit won the toss but when the presenter asked whether he would opt for batting or bowling, the Indian skipper went blank. He stood at the center of the pitch, staring into the distance as if searching for a few seconds. He looked towards Hardik Pandya and Rahul Dravid who were sitting at the dugout. Finally, with a shrug, he said, “We’ll bowl first. I forgot what we decided!” The presenter burst into laughter.

Not being able to find his way to the field (India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, 2024) During the first Test against New Zealand on the 19th of October 2024. It was India's turn to resume the game after a break. Rohit confidently started to walk towards the field. However, he took a wrong turn. Instead of entering through the designated gate, he got lost his way into a cluttered area filled with advertising boards and electrical cables. As he tried to understand where he ended up, his foot got briefly tangled in a wire, he looked confused. His teammate Dhruv Jurel who was following his captain, understood the mistake and quickly changed his way to the correct entrance. The cameras caught the entire sequence, and the video went viral leading to fans flooding the comments section with laughter.

Virat Kohli’s anecdote about Rohit Virat Kohli shared a hilarious incident about Rohit Sharma's chronic forgetfulness. In an interview with Gaurav Kapur, Virat spoke about how Rohit would routinely board the team bus, and the logistical manager would ask, “Rohit, do you have your phone? Your iPad? Your wallet? Your passport?” And in most of the scenarios, Rohit would realize he had left something behind, and rush back to get it. Kohli shared an incident about a tour where Rohit nearly forgot his passport before an international flight, causing a frantic search at the hotel.

Theatrical DRS Reaction (World Cup 2023) In a league match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against South Africa, India asked for a DRS to appeal for a wicket of Heinrich Klaasen.

Before taking the review, Rohit's remark was caught on the stump mic. When he told the bowler Ravindra Jadeja, "Review banta hai lene ke liye, ye hi hai ek batsman hai..." When the decision went in India’s favour, Rohit’s happiness made the stadium roar.