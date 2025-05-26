Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra unveil new show ‘Who’s The Boss’: Offers intimate look at cricket stars’ lives

Harbhajan Singh, former Indian cricketer, has unveiled a new talk show, 'Who’s The Boss.' It will be co-hosted by his wife, Geeta Basra. The show aims to offer a rare glimpse into the personal lives of cricketers and their relationships with their wives.

Harbhajan Singh's new challenge Harbhajan Singh, India’s one of the most celebrated spinners, is known for his 417 Test wickets and key role in India’s 2011 World Cup triumph. The star bowler now aims to connect with fans off the field. The show will bring cricket legends and their spouses together.

What will the show be about? The heart of ‘Who’s The Boss’ lies in celebrating the women who support cricketing giants. Geeta Basra, a Bollywood actress and Harbhajan’s wife, shared the show’s vision.

“This idea was conceptualised years ago. People are always curious about what goes on behind closed doors—especially in the homes of these cricketers. Being a cricketer’s wife myself, my main goal was to highlight the women behind these successful men,” Geeta said during the launch.

“We have played many roles in life - on the field, in films, and most importantly, as husband and wife! Now, it’s time to bring all that love, laughter, and little chaos to your screens! We are so excited to announce our new show Who’s The Boss?” Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra posted on their Instagram handle.

Guests of the show: Cricketers and their wives Geeta noted the surprising openness of their guests: “We have shot with some of the biggest names in the country. What touched me most was how humble and down-to-earth they are. They really opened up and spoke from the heart.”

From sharing personal challenges to discussing how couples resolve disagreements, ‘Who’s The Boss’ aims to capture raw moments that resonate with fans, making Harbhajan’s transition to host a natural fit.

Harbhajan’s personal touch Reflecting on his own journey, Harbhajan’s experiences as a cricketer add depth to the show. Geeta recalled her support during his playing days: “Strength and support in a relationship are essential—but they can't just be talked about, they have to be felt."