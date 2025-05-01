Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag eye special milestones as Mumbai Indians face Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) atSawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Thursday (May 1). Both teams will seek to win the game and add two more points to their tally. Ahead of the game, Hardik Pandyaand Riyan Parag, skippers from both squads,are on the brink of achieving special milestones. Along with them, several players will also be eyeing personal feats. Let's dive into all the details.

Hardik Pandya’s twin milestones Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, is close to reaching two major milestones. The explosive batter needs just two fours to reach 200 in the IPL. Pandya is four wickets shy of 50 scalps as a captain in the T20 format of the game. His all-round skills make these achievements crucial for MI’s win.

Riyan Parag's special landmarks Riyan Parag is leading Rajasthan Royals in the absence of Sanju Samson is approaching multiple milestones in the upcoming game. He needs just 12 runs to achieve the 3,000-run mark in the T20s and 61 runs to reach the milestone of 1,500 runs in the IPL. Parag needs to smash three fours for 200 in T20s. If he scores 110 runs in the upcoming game then he will register 500 IPL runs at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Parag is just five wickets away from 50 scalps in T20s.

Rajasthan Royals’ batting milestones Apart from Riyan, two players from RR's batting line-up are nearing records. Yashasvi Jaiswal who played an impressive knock of 70 runs in the team's previous game against Gujarat Titans, needs 96 runs to reach 3,500 T20 runs. Power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer, on the other hand, needs 70 runs to reach a milestone of 1,500 IPL runs and 87 for 1,000 runs for RR.

Rajasthan Royals’ bowling targets RR’s Tushar Deshpande needs two wickets for 50 scalps in the IPL and Sandeep Sharma needs four wickets to reach 150. Wanindu Hasaranga is also on the brink to get 50 IPL wickets, he just needs five more wickets to reach the milestone. These milestones will enhance RR’s bowling depth as they push for contention in the Playoffs race.

Mumbai Indians’ batting and bowling milestones Mumbai Indians' former captain Rohit Sharma needs three sixes for 300 in the IPL. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav needs to smash three boundaries to get 1,200 in T20s. MI opener Ryan Rickelton is 5 fours away from 300 in T20s.