Hardik Pandya joins unwanted IPL record list in Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans showdown; know details

Hardik Pandya joined the list of players with an unwanted record in the nail-biting IPL 2025 thriller between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The rain-affected match was filled with dramatic moments and a record-breaking over by the MI captain. The hosts fought hard to defend a target of 156 runs, but Gujarat Titans clinched a win by three wickets by chasing the reassigned target of 147 runs.

Hardik Pandya’s record-breaking over In the eighth over of Gujarat Titans’ innings, Hardik Pandya came to bowl. He began with three legal deliveries and then bowled wides, followed by no-balls. Gujarat’s Shubman Gill took advantage, smashing a six off the eighth delivery (the fourth legal ball). Pandya later called the no-balls a “crime” that hurt his team badly. Pandya eventually delivered an 11-ball over and conceded 18 runs, including three wides and two no-balls. He bowled no other over in the remaining match.

An Unwanted Record by Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya tied an unwanted IPL record for the longest over with his 11-ball over.

List of players with longest overs in IPL Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, 2025)

Shardul Thakur (Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2025)

Sandeep Sharma (Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 2025)

Tushar Deshpande (Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2023)

Mohammed Siraj (Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 2023)

Hardik Pandya’s take on the match result Hardik Pandya remained proud of his team’s effort, saying, “We gave 120% and kept pushing as a group.” He acknowledged that while dropped catches hurt, the no-balls were the real game-changer.

Status of Playoffs race after MI vs GT clash Mumbai Indians are currently in the fourth position with 14 points and two matches to go. If they win both their remaining games then they will seal their seat in the top four. However, if they manage to win just one match, then their Playoff qualification will be dependent on the other team's performances and NRR.

