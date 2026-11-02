Hardik Pandya wins ₹94.9 lakh after beating MrBeast in baseball challenge, donates entire amount to charity

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently stepped away from the cricket field to try his hand at baseball, taking on popular YouTuber MrBeast in a home-run challenge. Pandya emerged as the winner, pocketing a prize of $100,000 (approximately ₹94.9 lakh). However, the cricketer chose not to keep the money and instead decided to donate the entire amount to charity.

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The challenge featured in a video shared by MrBeast, who is widely known for organising elaborate competitions involving celebrities, influencers and huge cash rewards. The latest video brought together prominent sporting personalities from different disciplines, with Pandya among those invited to participate.

The competition required the participants to hit baseballs out of the park, with the person managing the higher number of home runs declared the winner. Pandya managed to outscore MrBeast, securing the $100,000 prize.

Rather than spending the winnings, the Indian cricketer decided to use the money to support charitable initiatives. He donated the entire prize amount to several organisations working for the welfare of dogs in need and children from underprivileged backgrounds.

Hardik Pandya's $100,000 prize to support dogs, underprivileged children Pandya's decision to give away the entire prize turned his victory into an opportunity to support causes close to his heart. The donation will benefit multiple charities involved in caring for vulnerable dogs and providing assistance to disadvantaged children.

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The all-rounder's participation also offered a glimpse of his sporting skills beyond cricket, as he took on a challenge involving a completely different game.

Why has Hardik Pandya been away from international cricket? Meanwhile, Pandya's absence from India's international fixtures has attracted attention in recent months. His last appearance for the national side came in the 2026 T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

Since then, the all-rounder has only featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing Mumbai Indians. His most recent competitive appearance was on May 24 during the tournament.

Pandya subsequently missed several international assignments, including India's home series against Afghanistan, which comprised ODIs and T20Is, followed by the team's tour of Ireland and England.

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He was also unavailable for the home ODI series against the West Indies. The all-rounder is set to remain out of India's plans for the ongoing tour of New Zealand as well, extending his absence from international cricket.

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For now, Pandya has found another way to stay in the spotlight. While his baseball challenge victory against MrBeast showcased his ability to take on a new sport, his decision to donate the winnings has given the appearance a charitable dimension.

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