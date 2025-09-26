'Badla lena hain’: Haris Rauf consoles Pakistan fan after semi-final win ahead of Asia Cup final | Viral video

With India and Pakistan set to face each other in the Asia Cup 2025 final, emotions among fans on both sides are running high. Cricket encounters between the two nations often bring intense pressure, and this clash is expected to be no different.

Haris Rauf Meets Fans After Semi-Final Win Pakistan reached the final after defeating Bangladesh in a virtual semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After the match, fast bowler Haris Rauf was seen greeting and shaking hands with fans.

During this interaction, one passionate supporter grabbed Rauf’s hand and pleaded, “Badla lena hain. India ko chhorna nahi hain. Khuda ka vasta!!!” Rauf comforted the fan before leaving the area. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media.

Rising Tensions From Previous Matches This Asia Cup final comes amid heightened tensions. Earlier geopolitical strains following the Pahalgam incident set the stage for a charged atmosphere. The rivalry escalated when the Indian team refused to shake hands with Pakistan after a dominant group-stage win.

Pakistan raised complaints against India and the match referee, even calling for a boycott of the tournament. However, they continued playing and met India again in the Super Four. Despite a stronger performance, Pakistan was defeated once more. The match saw Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf using tactics that drew criticism for bringing off-field politics onto the pitch, further inflaming fans.

Surya’s Comments Add Fuel to the Fire Following India’s Super Four win, Indian player Suryakumar Yadav’s remark, “there is no rivalry anymore,” upset Pakistan’s cricket supporters. Social media was soon filled with stats and records highlighting Pakistan’s past dominance, intensifying the frustration of fans who felt humiliated twice in eight days.