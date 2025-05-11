Harmanpreet Kaur and team power India Women to record-breaking ODI score during match against Sri Lanka Women

The Indian Women's team dominated the first innings of the final clash of the ODI Tri-series against Sri Lanka Women on Sunday (May 11). After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team played a record-breaking innings. They set a total of 342/7 after 20 overs.

Milestone achieved by India Women in ODIs In the final of the ODI tri-series played at R.Premadasa Stadium,Colombo, India Women registered their fifth-highest total in ODIs. Interestingly, it is their highest total against Sri Lanka Women in the format.

Highest totals by India Women in ODIs India vs Ireland (India) - 435/5 (2025)

India vs Ireland (India) - 370/5 (2025)

India vs Ireland (Ireland) - 358/2 (2017)

India vs West Indies (India) - 358/5 (2024)

India vs Sri Lanka (Sri Lanka) - 342/7 (2025)

Sri Lanka vs India final of ODI tri-series 1st innings The Women in Blue started their innings on a steady note. After Pratika Rawal (30 runs off 49 balls) was dismissed by Inoka Ranaweera in the 15th over, Harleen Deol took charge and joined Smriti Mandhana on the field. Mandhana smashed her 11th ODI century and her first against Sri Lanka off 92 balls and dominated the opposition. She completed the ton in style by hitting four consecutive fours. However, she got dismissed by Dewmi Vihanga in the 33rd over and ended with 115 runs in 101 deliveries. India lost another wicket in the 37th over as Harleen Kaur (47 off 56) was caught out by Dewmu Vihanga.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 41 runs off 30 balls including 4 boundaries and a six and increased the pace. She got dismissed in the 42nd over by Sugandika Kumari. Jemimah Rodrigues also played a crucial knock of 44 runs off just 29 balls before her dismissal by Suganda. Even though the next batters didn't contribute much by then the damage was already done and the team's total reached 342/7.

India vs Sri Lanka Playing XIs India Women Squad:

Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud

Sri Lanka Women Squad:

Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu, Piumi Badalge, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera

