Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses Meg Lanning to register special captaincy record in T20Is

INDW vs SLW: Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history in her 130th match as captain, highlighting her remarkable endurance and steady guidance.

Aachal Maniyar
Published26 Dec 2025, 10:31 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur scripts history
Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name into cricket history by becoming the most successful captain in Women's T20I history with 77 victories, surpassing Australian legend Meg Lanning's record of 76 wins during the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka on Friday (December 26). The 36-year-old all-rounder's record-breaking achievement came during India's commanding eight-wicket victory at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The 36-year-old all-rounder reached this landmark in her 130th match as captain, highlighting her remarkable endurance and steady guidance. Lanning, who stepped away from international cricket in 2023, secured her 76 victories in only 100 games. Kaur's milestone signals India's rising dominance in women's cricket, bolstered by her strategic leadership.

Top captains by wins in Women's T20Is

Here are the leading captains with the most victories in women's T20I history:

Harmanpreet Kaur (India) — 77 wins in 130 matches

Meg Lanning (Australia) — 76 wins in 100 matches

Heather Knight (England) — 72 wins in 96 matches

Charlotte Edwards (England) — 68 wins in 93 matches

