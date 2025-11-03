Harmanpreet reveals she had a gut feeling Shafali would shine at India Vs South Africa Women's World Cup Final

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she had a strong instinct that it was Shafali Verma’s day when she handed the ball to the opener as South Africa closed in on their chase of 299 in the ICC Women's World Cup final. Having already scored a career-best 87 with the bat, Shafali rose to the occasion again, taking two crucial wickets that guided India to their first-ever World Cup triumph.

At the presentation ceremony, Harmanpreet stated, “When Laura and Sune were batting, they were looking really good, and I just saw Shafali standing there. And the way she was batting today, I knew today's her day. She was doing something special today, and I just thought I have to go with my gut feeling. If my heart is saying I should give at least one over to her, I'm going to give her.”

“And then I just asked her, 'can you bowl one over?' And she was so ready, and she's always wanted to bowl for the team. I think that was a turning point for us,” she further said.

"When she came to the team, that time we spoke to her, 'we might need your two or three overs'. And she was like, 'you know, if you give me the bowling, I'm going to bowl 10 overs for the team,'" Harmanpreet mentioned. “And that showed how confident she was to bowl for the team. Credit goes to her. She was so positive. Salute her, the way she was there for the team,” Harmanpreet added.

India’s long-cherished dream of winning the ICC Women’s World Cup finally came true after heartbreaking losses in the 2005 and 2017 finals. In a commanding 52-run victory over South Africa, Shafali Verma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivered stellar all-round performances, moments that will remain etched in the memories of millions and inspire generations of future cricketers.

India Women's Jemimah Rodrigues clicks a selfie with the team as they celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa Women by 52 runs at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

India Women's team celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa Women by 52 runs at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

India vs South Africa Women's World Cup Final South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first, but India made a strong start thanks to a century stand between Smriti Mandhana (45 off 58 balls, eight fours) and Shafali Verma. Shafali then built another 62-run partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues (24 off 37 balls, one four), taking India to a solid 166/2.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 off 29 balls, two fours) and Deepti Sharma added 52 more runs, pushing the total past 200. Deepti (58 off 58 balls, three fours and a six) then combined with Richa Ghosh (34 off 24 balls, three fours and two sixes) for a late flourish, propelling India to an imposing 298/7 in their 50 overs. Ayabonga Khaka was South Africa’s best bowler with figures of 3/58.

South Africa got off to a steady start with a fifty-run opening stand, but Tazmin Brits (23 off 35 balls, two fours and a six) fell first. Despite a strong show from captain Laura Wolvaardt, Shafali Verma’s golden arm (2/36) and Shree Charani’s breakthroughs left South Africa reeling at 148/5.

Wolvaardt, in sublime form, stitched together a 61-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Annerie Dercksen (37 off 35 balls, one four and two sixes), reviving South Africa’s hopes. Wolvaardt continued her stellar run, bringing up a brilliant 101 off 98 balls (11 fours and a six), following her 169 against England in the semifinals.

But Deepti Sharma turned the game on its head with a sensational spell, dismissing both set batters and leaving the Proteas struggling at 221/8. She became the first Indian woman to take four wickets in a World Cup final, and then completed her five-wicket haul (5/39) as India bowled out South Africa for 246, sealing a historic 52-run win and their maiden World Cup crown.

