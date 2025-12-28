Harold Fannin Jr injury update: Positive signs for Cleveland Browns rookie TE ahead of Week 17 clash against Steelers

As the Cleveland Browns gear up for a crucial NFL Week 17 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (December 28), all eyes are on rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. The third-round pick from Bowling Green has been a revelation this season, leading the team with 70 receptions for 701 yards and five touchdowns. But a late-week groin injury raised concerns, until the latest reports brought relief.

Harold Fannin Jr initial injury report Harold Fannin Jr was a surprise addition to the injury report on Friday, December 26, after tweaking his groin during practice. He was limited that day and officially listed as questionable for the game.

Advertisement

Head coach Kevin Stefanski downplayed the issue, saying, "Just had something come up. Sometimes injuries happen on a Friday, and you have to see how it progresses to Sunday." Stefanski emphasized that Fannin would "do everything he can to be out there."

The Browns took precautions by elevating tight end Sal Cannella from the practice squad, signalling some uncertainty at the position.

Injury updates on game day On December 28, positive news emerged. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Fannin is expected to be "a full go," with no restrictions. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport echoed this, noting the rookie "is good to go."

Fannin himself expressed optimism earlier, telling reporters, "Yeah, I should be good by Sunday."

With veteran David Njoku ruled out for a third straight game due to a knee injury, Fannin's presence is vital. He has become the top target for rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, especially in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Why Harold Fannin's availability matters The Canton, Ohio, native has shattered Browns rookie records at tight end and emerged as a reliable weapon in a struggling offense. Facing a Steelers defense vulnerable to tight ends (allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to the position), Fannin could exploit mismatches.

A Browns upset would spoil Pittsburgh's playoff plans and keep Baltimore's hopes alive for an AFC North title decider in Week 18. Despite a 3-12 record, Cleveland aims to play spoiler at home. Harold Fannin Jr looks set to deliver another impactful performance.

Full Cleveland Browns injury outlook for NFL Week 17 Several players remain questionable:

QB Dillon Gabriel (left shoulder)

CB Myles Harden (shoulder)

DT Sam Kamara (elbow)

RB Dylan Sampson (hand)

Advertisement

RG Wyatt Teller (calf)