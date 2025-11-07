Harry Kane to Manchester United? £57m Bayern Clause sparks 2026 transfer speculation

Manchester United's long-standing interest in Harry Kane could resurface in 2026, as a £57 million exit clause in the striker's Bayern Munich contract has ignited fresh transfer talk. Former Red Devils defender Danny Simpson insists the England captain would not reject Old Trafford, potentially mirroring Robin van Persie's legendary impact after his 2012 Arsenal switch.

Kane departed Tottenham in 2023 as the club's all-time top scorer, ending a trophy-less spell in north London. At Bayern Munich, he has thrived, securing a Bundesliga crown and surpassing 100 goals. Despite his success and fan adoration in Munich, contract provisions allow for future moves, prompting Premier League comeback rumours.

Details about the £57m clause An offer of approximately £57 million ($75m) is reportedly sufficient to open discussions with Bayern Munich. This figure represents a potential bargain for a world-class forward in his prime. Tottenham hold matching rights due to Kane's academy roots, but United's persistent pursuit of elite No.9s keeps them in the conversation.

Central to the speculation is Kane's quest for Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record. Returning to England could accelerate that chase, especially alongside United's emerging talent Benjamin Sesko.

Danny Simpson's confident forecast Danny Simpson, who claimed Premier League glory with Leicester following his Old Trafford youth days, sees Kane as an ideal fit. In an interview with Dream Vegas, he likened the scenario to van Persie's title-winning arrival, emphasizing mentorship and legacy.

"I don’t know where else he could go, if I’m honest. He can’t go to City. He can’t go to Arsenal. I can’t see him turning Manchester United down," Simpson stated. "He can come back, and get the goals record. I’d love to see it. I said it when he was leaving Tottenham, I’d love to see him at Manchester United. It’s a good fit. If that’s an option I’d 100% go for it.

"He could help Sesko as well. Sesko would understand not playing every game, learning under Harry Kane, and not having that pressure. He’s won his trophies at Bayern now, so if he comes back and gets Manchester United back up to the top of the Premier League, he could be a Manchester United legend like when Van Persie came."

Gus Poyet's advice Conversely, former Tottenham midfielder Gus Poyet urges caution. Speaking to GOAL, he questioned United's appeal given recent struggles, including a 15th-place finish last season and no European action.

"If he goes to Man United, I won’t talk about Harry Kane anymore in my life! People talk about Man United, but this is not Man United in the last few years," Poyet remarked. "He won’t go to Arsenal. The rest, I don’t know. I think people would take him back at Spurs as the player he is and the legend that he is. If he can go back and help the team in a certain way, score goals and get the record, it would be amazing. I’m not sure what will happen. Maybe he won’t go back. It’s very personal, so let’s see."

