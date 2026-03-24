Harsha Bhogle hails Indian cricket fans as 'Most important entity in world sport' after RCB, RR sales worth $3.4 billion

In a stunning development shaking the cricket world, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has finalised its sale at a valuation of 1.78 billion USD, closely following Rajasthan Royals' (RR) deal worth 1.63 billion USD. Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle took to social media to celebrate the milestone, calling the Indian cricket fan one of the most powerful forces in global sports.
The back-to-back transactions have injected massive value into the Indian Premier League ecosystem.
Harsha Bhogle shared the news on X, writing, “And RCB has finalised a sale with a valuation of 1.78 billion USD to a consortium that includes the Birlas, Times of India, Blitzer, and Blackstone. It isn't too far above what the Rajasthan Royals got, but then this is a peculiar ecosystem where the income and expenses of a franchise are almost identical. So, in the space of a few hours, the IPL has seen deals worth 3.4 billion USD. The IPL is among the big leagues of the world, and the Indian cricket fan is among the most important entities in world sport.”
Rajasthan Royals have been sold to a consortium led by US-based tech entrepreneur Kal Somani for $1.63 billion. This deal makes RR the first IPL franchise to cross the billion-dollar mark in a full sale and positions it as one of the costliest teams in league history at the time of the transaction.
The consortium includes Somani, who was already an investor in the franchise, along with other partners. The previous majority ownership rested with Manoj Badale’s Emerging Media Ventures.
Despite RR’s modest on-field title record, the franchise’s strong brand, loyal fan base, and potential in the growing IPL media ecosystem drove the premium valuation.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finalised their sale at a valuation of $1.78 billion to a powerful consortium featuring the Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone’s private equity strategies.
This deal comes after an intense bidding process where valuations were discussed in the range of $1.5 billion to over $2 billion. The winning consortium brings together Indian industrial strength, media expertise, and global sports investment experience. David Blitzer, known for his stakes in teams like the New Jersey Devils, adds significant international sporting know-how.
The final price reflects the franchise’s huge market potential in Bengaluru despite expenses often matching revenues in the IPL model.
These transactions highlight how fan passion translates directly into massive valuations. Indian supporters fill stadiums, drive TRPs, and engage across digital platforms, making IPL franchises attractive to global investors even when pure profits remain balanced by high operational costs.
For fans, the focus remains on better stadium experiences and on-field excitement as new owners look to maximise brand value. Harsha Bhogle’s words ring true. The Indian cricket fan remains the real star powering this billion-dollar ecosystem.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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