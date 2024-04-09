Hate being stuck playing at one golf course? Some clubs have a solution

The Outpost Club, which started as a concierge service to golfers, has developed into a portable course operation of its own. The club now has 12 full-time employees who handle the one-on-one website requests as well as group outings for the 850 members. Besides access to elite clubs for one initiation fee, benefits include the chance to partake in 70 to 75 annual events, 14 of them international in 2024. As the club has grown, so has its outreach through a foundation that has granted almost $1 million in college scholarships to underprivileged children in the golf community.