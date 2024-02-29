He got bored. Built an empire. Then cracked the formula for the world’s fastest sport.

The team made that intention clear at the opening European race of the 2005 season in San Marino. Back then, most outfits came to Grands Prix with motor homes that were little more than glorified office trailers, parked behind the pitlane for the purpose of schmoozing sponsors and holding technical meetings. Red Bull had something a little different in mind. The team rolled up with a gleaming three-story glass-and-steel edifice with a hydraulic roof that lighted up at night to reveal a nightclub blaring dance music on the upper deck. It was named the Energy Station, but in truth, it looked more like a spaceship had landed.