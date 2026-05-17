'He still needs to find another gear to make little more impact': McClenaghan on KK batter Raghuvanshi

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 17 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed Gujarat Titans (GT) by 29 runs at their home venue on Saturday after Finn Allen, Cameron Green and Angkrish Raghuvanshi made half-centuries to put the hosts in a favourable position.

21-year-old uncapped Indian batter Raghuvanshi who hit unbeaten 82 off 44 balls studded with four fours and seven sixes drew the attention of legends.

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live', JioStar expert Mitchell McClenaghan said that Raghuvanshi needs to pull out "another gear" to create more impact.

"I think we'll probably see Angkrish opening, if not towards the back end of this season, then definitely next year, in my view. He is a good, well-rounded player. But I think there's another gear he still needs to find to make a little more impact," McClenaghan said.

He further added, "We're seeing Shreyas and Shubman go through gears two, three and four. He's stuck in third gear at the moment, but third gear was good enough in this game. He's getting better every single game and growing in confidence. He's got all the shots, and I really like the way he plays his cricket."

Raghuvanshi is the leading run-scorer for KKR this season with 422 runs at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 146.53. He has hit 19 sixes and 40 fours so far this year.

Earlier in the match, GT asked the three-time IPL champions to bat first at Eden Gardens, and the hosts made them pay. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane (14) got out early, but Finn Allen (93 in 35 balls, with four boundaries and 10 sixes) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashed the bowlers all over the park, putting up a sizzling 95-run stand. Following Allen's dismissal, Raghuvanshi reached his fifth fifty of the season, pressing the accelarator during his 108-run stand with Green, helping KKR reach 247/2 in 20 overs. Raghuvanshi scored an unbeaten 82* in 44 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes.

During the run-chase, Sai Sudharsan retired hurt early. Skipper Shubman Gill (85 in 49 balls, with five fours and seven sixes) and Jos Buttler (57 in 35 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 128-run stand to put GT in the hunt. But once they were dismissed, GT could not keep the run-rate up, ending at 218/4 in 20 overs.

Sunil Narine (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR and also the 'Player of the Match'.